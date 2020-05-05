Doris Jean (Wiuff) Jorgensen was born near Tracy, Minnesota on June 4, 1930 to Leonard and Esther Wiuff. Doris was the fourth of the five Wiuff children. The family eventually moved to Amery where Doris graduated from Amery High School. After high school, Doris moved to St. Paul, Minnesota and worked as a bookkeeper for several years at the Whirlpool Corporation, where she met her loving husband, Fred Jorgensen. They were married in 1952 and enjoyed 61 years together. After raising their family in Afton, Minnesota, they moved back to Amery for their retirement years. Doris enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; two brothers, Earl, and Richard; and two sisters, Phyllis, and Betty. Doris is survived by: one daughter, Judy (Bradley) Radisewitz of Denver, Colorado; and one son, Gary (June) Jorgensen of Stillwater, Minnesota; and one grandson, Brandon (Jenny) Bielke of Aurora, Colorado; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
A private family visitation and funeral service will take place at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery with Pastor Keith Ruehlow officiating. The public is invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Amery Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
