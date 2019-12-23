Doris Elaine Bjornstad, age 88, of St. Croix Falls died peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Doris was born in Freeborn, Minnesota on August 4, 1931 to Ray and Adeline (Jensen) Larson. She graduated from Freeborn High School in May 1949.
Doris was united in marriage to Kenneth Bjornstad on November 18, 1949. They lived in Freeborn, Minnesota until 1955 when they moved to Eureka Center, Wisconsin. Here they built a house and had a gas station on Highway 87. They enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards with friends. For many years the family spent fourth of July camping at Two Harbors, Minnesota.
In 2000 Doris moved to Forest Heights Apartments in St. Croix Falls. Here she met many new friends where playing cards and quilting were activities in the community room. Recently she moved to Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in St. Croix Falls.
Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Cushing, WI, Divine Therapy, Davita Dialysis, Interfaith Caregivers.
Doris is survived by her four children, Carol (Alec) Cuper, Vern (Carol) Bjornstad, Keith (Cheryl) Bjornstad, Terry (Robyn) Bjornstad; brother, Gene (Lila) Larson; sister, Shirley Weiss; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Adeline Larson; husband, Kenneth Bjornstad and brother-in-law, Bud Weiss, and granddaughter, Amy Bjornstad.
Funeral services were held 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Cushing, WI. with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment was in Cushing Cemetery. Arrangements are with Grandstrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.