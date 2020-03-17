Donna Norrine Gamache, age 93 of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Neighbors of Dunn County Assisted Living in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Donna Norrine Gamache was born on November 13, 1926 in Clayton, Wisconsin. She was one of a set of twins born to Victor and Daisy (Spring) Baker. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1946. Being one of nine children Donna could always find something to keep herself busy. On July 25, 1946 she was united in marriage to Burtrum Gamache and together they had two children, Arthur and Bonnie. They made their home in Range, Wisconsin and she worked for Fabri-tek in Amery for 7 years. Her husband preceded her in death in 1970. She moved into the twin cities and she worked at the Army ammunition plant in New Brighton, Minnesota. She later took a job at Federal Cartridge and returned to her home in Range, Wisconsin. She was an active member of the Elim Lutheran Church in Range and enjoyed planting flowers around the Church. She enjoyed taking care of her own yard and maintaining her flower gardens there as well. Time spent in the outdoors was always good time for her. In 2011, she started experiencing some health issues which prevented her from doing those things she loved so much. She moved to White Pines Apartments in Menomonie where she was close to her granddaughter, Vanessa.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Della Gamache, Violet Henck, Jean Tarman and Ione Hoffman; brothers, Orrin Baker, Russell Baker, Howard Baker and Ralph Baker; a grandson, Yuri Lenard Gamache. Left to mourn are her children, Arthur (Dianne) Gamache of Amery; a daughter, Bonnie (Larry) Wilson of Naples, Florida; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin with Pastor Margaret Grant officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately following the service at the Elim Cemetery in Range, Wisconsin.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
