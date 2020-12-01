Donna Jean Olson, age 80 of Milltown, WI passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Amery Hospital in Amery, WI.
Donna was born on January 31, 1940 in Grafton, North Dakota to Sylvester and Etta Arens. She grew up in and attended school in Grafton, where she also met her husband, Gary Olson. The couple was united in marriage on June 30, 1960 in Grafton and then moved to Minneapolis where they raised their two children. Later the family moved to Apple Valley, MN and eventually made their home in Amery in the early 1990’s. Later in life Gary and Donna started wintering in Arizona and like it so much they decided to move there permanently. In 2008 they moved back to Wisconsin and bought a home in Milltown, where Donna was currently residing. Donna worked as a CNA in Long Term Care and enjoyed crafting and making watches out of beads. She loved living in Arizona and especially spending the winters there.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Richard Arens and Rodger Colsen and son, Scott Olson. She is survived by her husband, Gary, daughter Janet Johnson, grandchildren Jeff Johnson and Natasha Johnson and sister, Nancy Colsen.
A private family service will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.