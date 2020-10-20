Donald Strobel

Donald John Strobel, age 66, passed away unexpected and far too soon on Aug 5, 2020.
Don was born on Dec 13, 1953, to Richard L. Strobel and Carol E. Hutton in Hudson, WI. The family resided throughout his childhood in Mankato, MN. He spent many summers in Hudson with his grandparents and spoke frequently and fondly of these memories. In 1972, he graduated from Hudson High School. After high school, he explored a variety of career fields to include welding and computer technology, becoming an expert of many trades and skills. He spent most of his career in fire alarm and camera installations. Don was blessed with six children – Chris, Whitney, Trevor, Austin, Terrance, and Sami – they were his pride and joy. He has enjoyed watching his family grow and spending time with his five grandsons – Cobh, Reagan, Shea, Jackson, and Miles. In his free time, Don kept busy fishing, hunting, working on projects, and taking the scenic route – looking for whitetail deer and ring-necked pheasants. He enjoyed bird hunting and his beloved dog Molly. Always up for cartoons and old-fashioned candy, he enjoyed his inner child. Don was always seen wearing a button-up collared shirt and jeans. With a witty personality, he was never shy to offer a joke such as “cooking muskrats for dinner”. He was very handy and mechanical, passing many of these skills to his children. He enjoyed interior and woodworking projects, often offering to help or act as the supervisor. Don’s big heart and kindness will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carol, brother, Robert Strobel and best friend, Dwayne Schwartz. He is survived by a brother, James (MaryAnn) Strobel, children, Chris Franzen (Andrea, Jackson & Miles), Whitney Coogan (Chris, Cobh, Reagan, & Shea), Trevor, Austin, Terrance and Sami Strobel and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the East Lincoln Alliance Church in Amery, with a visitation from 10:00 to 10:30 am prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
