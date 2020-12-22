Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.