Donald Douglas Peterson, age 73, of Amery passed away where he lived his entire life, on the farm, July 21, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1948. Don was the second son of Gaylord & Betty Peterson of Rural Amery. Don loved his animals, especially his cats and geese. He was happiest caring for his pets each day and never desired to leave the farm. Many days you could see him mowing his huge lawn which brought him many compliments and pride. Donald belonged to the Elim Lutheran Church in Range, WI and served on the Church Council at one time.Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Betty Peterson, his Paternal Grandparents, Edwin and Jennie Peterson and his Maternal Grandparents, August and Mary Wendt.
He is survived by his brother David G. Peterson (Shirley) of Decatur, TX, his sister Diane D. Melnyk (George) of Eau Claire, WI, his four nephews, Daniel, Michael, David, Scott and their spouses, Great nephew and nieces, friends and neighbors.
Graveside service will be 2PM on Thursday July 29, 2021 at the Amery Cemetery.To view a video tribute please visit http://www.williamsonwhite.com . Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.