Donald Clarence Tarnowski, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 29th, 2020.
Don was born and grew up in a large family in St. Paul, MN. In 1975, he was introduced by his brother Michael to a neighbor who would become his wife, just a few months later. They proceeded to raise a family, living in both Denver, Colorado and Amery, Wisconsin. Don took pride in his work as well as his family. Having worked over 30 years for Farm & Home in New Richmond, he became a friendly face to many. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He rarely rested as there was always a lawn to manicure or a project to tinker with. Most recently, that project was his 1993 Chevy pickup. He took great pride in restoring something older and making it look new again. He also enjoyed classic cars, watching Vikings football, playing cribbage, and having coffee with his coffee buddies.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley & Mary Tarnowski, his brothers, Robert, Joseph, Jerome, and Michael, his parent in laws, Carl & Marjorie Bethke, and sibling in laws, David Bethke, Judy Holle, Steven Schmidt, Cindy Cody, Patricia and Diane Tarnowski.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sharon, his children Scott (Stephanie) Tarnowski, Paul (Laura) Tarnowski, and Marjorie (Jason) Evenson, his siblings, Mary Anderson, Marcy (Ken) Roberts, Janet (Dick) Novak and brother and sister in-law’s, his grandchildren, Jordan (Cody) Nolte, Megan (Joshua) Seekamp, Savanna Tarnowski, Jason Landon Evenson, Kaylee Evenson, Zane and Maddox Tarnowski, and his Great Grandchildren, Connor, Luke, and Baby Boy Seekamp.
A private family interment will take place followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in April of 2021, per his wishes. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
