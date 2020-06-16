Diane Lynn Johnson, age 66 of Amery, WI passed away at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with her family by her side.
Diane was born on August 1, 1953 in Amery to Kenneth and Myrna (Peper) Kjeseth. She graduated from Amery High School and after graduation continued to live and work in the Amery area. Diane was blessed with a son, Shon and later married Michael Johnson on December 10, 1977. The family made their home in rural Amery where she still resided until she passed away. Diane’s greatest love was spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kjeseth; husband Michael and sister Donna Gustafson. Diane is survived by her mother, Myrna Brown; son, Shon (Jolene) Johnson; two grandchildren, Donovan and Samantha; brothers, Wayne (Caroline) Kjeseth and Larry “Hoot” (Sandy) Kjeseth; sisters, Linda (John) Mahoney and Margie (Bill) Johnson as well as other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Deronda Cemetery with Pastor Lori Peper officiating. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
