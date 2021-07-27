Dennis S. John

Dennis S. John, age 83, of Amery, WI passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, 1050 Keller Ave. N, followed by burial at the Amery Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. An Open House will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm following the service and burial at Danielson Stage/Michael Park, 132 Central Street, Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

