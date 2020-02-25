Debra K. Culbert, 55, of New Auburn, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau.
Debra was born September 8, 1964 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Stephen and Nancy (Young) Culbert.
Debra is survived by her mother, Nancy Culbert; two brothers, Gary Culbert of El Paso, Texas and Gregory (Linda) Culbert of Chippewa Falls; special papa, Harry Draus; nieces, nephews and a very large extended family; and caregivers, Kathleen Sempf and Cheri Schaaf.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Stephen; grandparents, Gordon and Ida Culbert and Dennie and Rosemary Young.
A Celebration of her wonderful life will be held at the Chetek Senior Center in the summer.
Debra enjoyed going to wrestling matches, basketball and baseball games, and enjoyed baking, dancing, visiting her elderly friends, gardening, traveling, parties, especially liked changing her clothes a lot and spending time with people.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
