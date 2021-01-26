Deborah Ann Snell age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, WI.
Deborah was born on April 10, 1950 to Marvin and Arlene (Roskos) Bengtson in Frederic, WI. She was united in marriage to Kennith Snell on August 9, 1972 at the Methodist church in Taylors Falls, MN. This marriage was blessed with one daughter.
Deborah enjoyed bowling, anything Green Bay Packers and traveling to Green Bay to cheer on her Packers. She also enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Her pride and joy were her granddaughters, Brittany and Erica. She will be dearly missed.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Walter (Tink).
Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Ken; daughter, Angie (Troy) Elmer; granddaughters, Brittany (Jose) Ortega and Erica Elmer (Cole Hultquist); brother, Jerry Bengtson; sister, Cheryl Heckes; many relatives and friends.
A visitation was held from 1:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Private family services were held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.