Dean D. Bierbrauer age 88 of Clear Lake, WI died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family, due to heart complications.
Dean Dalton Bierbrauer was born on January 3, 1933 in Star Prairie, WI the son of Wilfred and Ida (Gherke) Bierbrauer. He attended Cedar Lake Elementary and graduated from Osceola High School in 1951. Dean joined the US Army in January of 1953 and served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in December of 1954. On Sept. 9, 1956 he was married to Kathryn Brunberg and together they raised 4 children, Brenda, Mark, Mike and Billie Jo. They later divorced. Over the years, Dean farmed for a short time and worked at Pearson’s Woodworking in St. Paul, MN before coming to Clear Lake, WI in 1976. He owned and operated Deluxe Cabinets for many years, installing cabinets and countertops. On March 28, 1998, Dean was married to Sylvia Ann Graese at the Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, NV and together made their home in Clear Lake. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, wood working and tinkering in the garage, and was a big Green Bay Packer fan. Dean will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by: Parents, Wilfred and Ida Bierbrauer; son, Mike Bierbrauer; brothers, Ed Bierbrauer and Gary Bierbrauer; sisters, Lois Day, Darlys Bierbrauer and Edith Bierbrauer; granddaughters, Samantha Bierbrauer and Asha Willet.
Dean is survived by his wife, Sylvia Bierbrauer - Clear Lake, WI; daughters and sons, Brenda (Tony) Fall - New Richmond, WI, Mark (Teresa) Bierbrauer - Dresser, WI, Billie Jo LaSelle - Delano, MN; daughter-in-law, Jodie Bierbrauer - Hudson, WI; step children, Brian (Brenda) Estes - Clear Lake, WI, Vonette (Rick) Heibel - Clear Lake, WI, Monica (Kent) Eggert - Clear Lake, WI, Scott Estes - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Amy Carlson, Holly Sigler, Dean Bierbrauer, Emily Gonzales, Leah Bierbrauer, Daniel Bierbrauer, Cody LaSelle, Brad Estes, Brittany Estes, Shawn Proulx, Jackson Heibel, Laura Briesemeister, Eli Eggert and Emma Eggert; great-grandchildren, Tony, Landon, Emmett, Braelyn, Brooklyn, Harper, Ellie; brother and sister, Willis Bierbrauer and Diane Dyg; and many relatives, family and friends.
There will be a Visitation and Celebration of Dean’s life on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home from 4 - 7 PM.
Interment will be at the Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2 pm with full military honors.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
