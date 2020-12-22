David Lynn Bazille

Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Rain...changing to snow in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.