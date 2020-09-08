David J. Ludwig, age 73, of rural Amery, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 playing golf with his friends at the Clear Lake Golf Course, Clear Lake, WI.
David Joseph Ludwig was born on December 16, 1946, in St. Paul, MN the son of Arnold & Helen (Casper) Ludwig. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Bernards High School in 1964. After graduation, Dave worked as a manager for Country Club Markets in the Twin Cities. On February 24, 1968 he married Eleanor Lennartson at St. Patricks Catholic Church in St. Paul. Shortly after the wedding, Dave was drafted in the US Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam, during which he received a Purple Heart during combat. He was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Sergeant and returned home to St. Paul where he and Elly raised their 3 children, Tami, Perry & Peter until the family moved to Cottage Grove, MN in 1973 . In 1996 Dave started a new career with Meyer’s Printing in Minneapolis, MN until he retired in 2007. Dave and Elly have spent the last 23 years residing in Wisconsin where Dave enjoyed golfing with his friends and grandson, walleye fishing at their place on Lake Wapogasset, visiting with their many friends at UW Wanderoos and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a man of few words, but he wasn’t required to say a lot for everyone to know how much he cared about everyone he knew. Dave will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Helen Ludwig and his brother Bud.
David is survived by wife, Eleanor “Elly” Ludwig - Amery, WI; daughters and sons, Tamara “Tami” (Greg) Hustad - St Croix Falls, WI, Perry (Stacy) Ludwig - Wayzata, MN, Peter (Ann) Ludwig - Lakeland, MN; grandchildren, Mitchell and Ashley Hustad, Sophia Ludwig; brothers and sisters, Marianne (Dean) Sweeney - Spring Lake Park, MN, Mike (Pat) Ludwig - Lake Elmo, MN, Cindy Ludwig - Rice Lake, WI, Tom (Donna) Ludwig - Lake Elmo, MN, Therese (Jay) Schiefelbein - Cottage Grove, MN.
There will be a celebration of David’s life on Sunday,
September 20, 2020 from 1 -5 pm at UW Wanderoos, Amery, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.