David D. Tumm, age 63 of Forest, WI, passed away on November 6, 2020 after a 9 year battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer at the University of MN Fairview Hospital.
David Delbert Tumm was born on May 19, 1957 in St. Paul, MN the son of Leonard & Virginia (Knudtson) Tumm. He grew up in North St. Paul, MN and attended Tartan High School. David’s family moved to Emerald, WI and he graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1975. Immediately after graduation, Dave joined the United States Army and served as a Tactical Wire Operations Specialist until he was honorably discharged in 1978. David was united in marriage to Laurie A. Graese on September 1, 1979 in Forest, WI. Together they made their home there and raised three children, Jessica, Michael & Zachary. David owned and operated Tumm Electric for many years and continued to work even during his illness. When he wasn’t working, David enjoyed bowling, billiards, gaming and travel. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Tumm.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Tumm - Emerald, WI; daughter and sons, Jesicca (John) Fox - Amery, WI, Michael (Sara) Tumm - Hudson, WI, Zachary (Ricci) Tumm - Baldwin, WI; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Emerson, Veronica Fox, Elijah Fox, Wyatt Fox, Ethan Tumm and Gavin Tumm; father, Leonard Tumm - Clear Lake, WI; sisters, Monica (Ryan) Holdt - Centuria, WI, Michelle (Brian) Getschel - New Richmond, WI; relatives, family and friends.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Living Word Chapel in Forest, WI with a visitation an hour before at the church on Saturday.
Burial will be in the Forest Township Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the All Clear Lake Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
