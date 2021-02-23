Darrell “Skip” James Martin, 81 of Balsam Lake/Apple River Township, Polk County, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side. Skip was born in Vance Creek, Barron County, Wisconsin the son of Edgar and Jenny Martin.
Skip was a loving husband and father, who was brought joy through his thirteen grand and great grandchildren.
Skip had a passion for fishing, hunting and sports. His wit, humor and wisdom drew a fortunate circle of friends, who enjoyed reminiscing of the "good old days."
A proud teamster, Skip was happy driving over the road. Retirement found him tinkering in his shed and traveling south during the winters.
Darrell James Martin was a decorated soldier, Skip served his country and endured life scarred, but brave.
Skip leaves to celebrate his memory: his wife, Paula Martin, children: James (Elizabeth) Martin, Thomas (Kitty) Martin and Patty Delander, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Rose Ann, Gay, Gail and Arbee Martin, brother-in-law, Dick Freeman, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Jenny, his siblings: George Martin, Wilbur (Virginia) Martin, Dean Martin, Buell Martin, Verlyn Martin and Sharon Freeman.
A public visitation was on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria. A private family service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Skip will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.