Daniel J. Severson, known by most as Toast, age 41 of Amery, WI passed away from complications of a seizure in his sleep on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
The ultimate Wisconsinite left us too early and for those of us left behind, it is a difficult thing to process how this Badger crazed, Packer fanatic, fishing, hunting, wrestling, pig raising and Busch Light loving husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend has left us. Dan was a gentle soul, bright light and loved by all. He is already and will always be greatly missed. Dan was born in Cumberland on June 2, 1978 and at a young age moved to Amery. He graduated from Amery High School in 1997 and went to Chippewa Valley Tech in Eau Claire, WI. After graduating, he worked for Precision AG and then CHS for 13 years; most recently working for Burnett Dairy. Dan married Hollie Sprester, the love of his life, on April 20, 2013. There was no one he loved more than her and their children, Carter (14), Cora (6) and Croix (5).
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Hollie and their children, Carter, Cora and Croix; his mother, Carol Dahlstrom; brother, David (Kathie) Severson, sister, Missy (Mike) Dahlstrom and brother Brandon. He is also survived by his in laws, Tom and LuAnn Sprester, Matt Sprester, Dan and Micaela Schone, Tommy and Joy Sprester; Dan’s half sisters, Stephanie Peterson and Sarah Halverson; nieces and nephews, Jackie, Lachelle, Madyson, Sophia, Karlee, Niko, Frankie Lu, Frannie, Nolan and his beloved dog, Bohdi. Dan will also be greatly missed by a large circle of friends.
Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
