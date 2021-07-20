Dana J. Lonien Sr.

Lonien, Dana J. Sr., 70, of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Agnes Lonien. Survived by children Lisa, Lori (Dan), Dana Jr, Wayne, Ashley (Steve); brother Stephen; 8 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and devoted friend Connie.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, July 21st at Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave N, Amery, WI To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
