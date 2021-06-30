Dallas Kaci McDowell, formerly of Amery, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1999 in Amery and was an Amery High School graduate where he participated in the Skills USA team and football. When Dallas was younger, he enjoyed soccer, football, jumping on the trampoline, Monster Jam, watching races, demo derbys, truck pulls, and many NERF wars with his family. Dallas had many passions during his short time here. He also loved BMX, parkour, gaming, and many more extra-curricular activities.
He also enjoyed every bright color there is (especially pinks, greens, and blues) and black nail polish. The family will be dressing according to his aesthetics to celebrate him and ask you all feel free to do the same.
He is survived by his parents, Julie Beach (Jack) and Jeremy McDowell; siblings, Krystal Brown (Cody & Juniper), Seth Stoner (& Family), Dakota Cavalier (Marissa & Lucy) and Torree McDowell; grandparents, Jill McDowell, Jan Warland, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI on July 7th, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Flowers can be sent directly to the funeral home via the link on the funeral home site. The family would like to thank everyone greatly for being a part of his life. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
