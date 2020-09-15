Dale Fredrick Bliese passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Betty and family.
He was born on July 31, 1936 in Forest Township, St. Croix County, WI and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Forest. Dale attended a small country grade school and graduated from Clear Lake High School, after which he joined the United States Marines. Dale worked as a boilermaker and was a gifted and talented man. He is missed very much.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Bliese, sister Nancy, his first wife Mary, infant daughter Mary, brother in law Russell Deboer and nephew Todd Deboer; in laws Ernest and Alma Foss, son in law Robert Zinn, nephew Tom Swanepoel and nephew Wayde Foss; as well as sister and brother in laws, June and Don Waalen, Mary and Charles McElfresh, Earl and Marlene Foss and brother in law John Foss. Dale is survived by his wife Betty and sister Rhea Deboer, stepchildren, Mary Kjeseth (Robert Zinn), Michael (Lindy) Kjeseth, Lee (Linda) Kjeseth; grandchildren Jason (Sara) Kjeseth, Kolton Kjeseth-Zinn, Kellie Kjeseth and Robert Lee Kjeseth. He is also survived by brother and sister in law Roy and Bev Foss and sister in law Sue Foss.
A private outdoor family funeral with Military Honors was held for Dale at the West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI on Saturday, September 12, 2020 due to Covid concerns.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
