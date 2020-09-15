Cynthia Lou Olson, age 65 of Turtle Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Cindy was born on February 20, 1955 in New Richmond, WI to Clemette and Catherine (Halberg) Marquand. Cindy and Biffer enjoyed 39 years together and much of that time was on the lake. Winter or summer, whether with family, best of friends or alone together, it was her happy place. She enjoyed many hobbies like leather works, crafts, singing old songs and gambling, but fishing was by far her favorite. Cindy loved being on her deck watching the birds and taking care of her many beautiful flowers. She had an eagle eye and could spot wildlife and agates easily that the rest of us wouldn’t have noticed without her. Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; the glue that held our family together. She taught us to be strong and capable and to look to each other to get us through anything. By example she taught us to live simply by fishing, gardening, canning and cooking; to look for the deals and share what you have. Her tuna salad is legendary and many have enjoyed a meal at her table, from her gardens or from a container made with love. Cindy was quick with advice and full of laughter. If you heard her laugh once, she left an impression on you. Laughing with her through rounds of joke telling, storytelling with sarcasm and quick one-liners with family and friends was where she always wanted to be. She will be forever missed by those that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Catherine Marquand, brother, Mike Marquand and grandson, Daniel Lillie. Cindy is survived by her husband, Lorne (Biffer) ; daughters, Measha (Andy Bennett) Vaughn, Marcey (Raymone Walker) Vaughn and Melanie (Mike) Becker; step daughters, Rochelle (Tim Tew) Olson and Christine (Josh) Pavleck; twelve grandchildren, Natasha, Jesse, Lukas, Deonte, Gabrielle, Logan, Beau, Evi, Thomas, Alxei, Keith and Justine; great granddaughter Keyanna Lou; brothers, Brad (Tammy) Marquand, Brian Marquand, Tom (Michele) Marquand and a sister, Barbara (James) Sayavong, as well as other loving family and friends.
Private family services for Cindy will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.