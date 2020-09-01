Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia Marie (Hans) Johnson passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 45. She was born on December 20, 1974 in Watertown, WI to Gary R. and Linnette (Krueger) Hans. Cindy married the love of her life, Troy Johnson on March 13, 2000. Their son, Brock Robert was born on May 1, 2001. Cynthia received a Bachelor of Science degree in English from UW-River Falls in 2007. She was a substitute teacher in the surrounding area for several years and began teaching English in her alma mater, Clayton High School, from 2011-2019. Her students were a very special part of her life, and she found much joy coaching the forensics team. Cindy was a volunteer fire fighter with the Clayton Fire Dept. for many years, and also conducted fire safety lessons at several elementary schools. Cindy enjoyed camping, gardening, golfing, kayaking and enthusiastically cheering on the Green Bay Packers (much to the frustration of her Bears fan twin brother, Paul). She also loved spending time with her extended family and friends and was a gifted artist who truly loved life. Cindy will be remembered for inspiring her students and for her compassionate nature and her infectious laugh. Cindy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Ellen (Dunn) Hans of Jefferson, WI; and maternal grandparents, Verlyn and Geraldine (Ebert) Krueger of Janesville, WI. She is survived by her husband, Troy and son, Brock of Clayton, WI; father Gary (Lorri) Hans of Jefferson, WI; mother, Linnette (Randy) Martin of Chetek, WI; twin brother, Paul (Rebecca) Hans, brother, Jonathan (Sara) Klein, sisters, Ashley (Nate) Kuhl, Emma Rae Hans and niece, Eleanor Grace Kuhl. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention but not forgotten. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Memorials may be made out to the Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept. and First Responders. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
