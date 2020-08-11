Curtis Milton Gronhoy was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on November 12, 1945 the son of Selmer and Audrey (Mills) Gronhoy. He grew up in Brainerd and attended school there graduating from Brainerd High School. Curtis was united in marriage and had three daughters: Kari Anderson, Leslie Ann Hughes and Shanna Rae Hurtle. He spent six years serving in the National Guard. His work career took him to the local paper mill for two years after graduation and then to Honeywell for a short time before starting a 37 year career working for Onan where they manufactured generators. On August 8, 1988 he was united in marriage to Iola which brought three step children into his life: Ruth Ann Carlson, Jennifer Dombrock and Robert Larson. They lived in the twin cities until 2011 when they moved to Amery, Wisconsin. He enjoyed his jig saw puzzles, and never minded being referred to as Santa for his white beard. His true passion was collecting 1/ 18th Scale Cars of which he has a large collection.
Curtis died at his home in Amery on Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the age of 74.
Left to mourn are his wife Iola, his three daughters and three step-children; seventeen grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm with a closing prayer service at 6 pm. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
