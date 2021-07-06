Curtis Leroy Brevold, 91, died gently in his sleep, in his Amery home, on July 3, 2021 after a short battle with his mind. While he fought dementia, he never lost his kindness or goodness toward others. Curt’s family owned the “Pink Duck” saloon during the first half of the 20th Century. As a lifelong resident of Amery, “his home”, and a graduate of Amery High School, Curt served his country both in the Air Force and then the Navy from which he retired. After retirement from the Military, Curt worked for the St. Paul Fire Department from which he also retired. Curt is survived by his wife of 36 years, Charlotte “Chez” Waterman-Herrick-Brevold, her adult children, and his sister Jo Brevold-Waage and her adult children and grandchildren. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
