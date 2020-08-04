Curtis Gronhoy, age 74 of Amery, died on Friday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Amery.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 from Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Visitation for Curtis Gronhoy will be 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
