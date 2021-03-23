Crystal M. Hanson, age 93 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Amery Memory Care where she had been a resident for the past 3 years.
Crystal Mae Hanson was born on February 24, 1928, in Clear Lake, WI, the daughter of Rudolph and Jennie (Moberg) Benson. She grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at the Swedish Congregational Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1946. Crystal was married to Gideon L. Hanson on June 14, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Together they made their home in Clear Lake and raised two children, Rodney and Vonnie. Crystal worked for many years as a cook for the Clear Lake School District. She was also an active member at the United Covenant Church where she served with the United Covenant Women and taught Sunday school for most of her adult life. She was also a member of the Clear Lake Homemakers Club and loved gardening, flowers, and arranging and displaying her floral creations. Crystal was proud to say she lived in Clear Lake, WI all of her life, and did so until she moved to Amery Memory Care in 2017.
Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Gideon Hanson; parents, Rudolph and Jennie Benson; brothers, Robert and Sherman Benson; sisters, Violet Johnson and Ardell Brihn.
She is survived by daughter and son, Vonnie Hanson - Amery, WI and Rodney Hanson - New Richmond, WI; grand children, Carin (Chris) Laird - Maple Grove, MN and Kyle (Katelyn) Hanson - Medina, MN; great grandchildren, Caden Laird - Maple Grove, MN, Henley, Eden, and Ada Hanson - Medina, MN; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service - 2 pm at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI, on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with a visitation at the church an hour before the service.
Clergy – Pastor Dan Pearson. Music – Margaret Peterson. Interment at Swedish Congregational Cemetery in Clear Lake, WI
Funeral Service arranged by the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.