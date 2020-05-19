Courtney O. Kuckler, age 94 of Amery, WI passed from this life on May 11, 2020. He was in hospice care at Golden Age Manor in Amery, and died of cancer just a few weeks from his 95th birthday. He was born on June 9, 1925 in Stacy, Minnesota to Edward and Edna Kuckler. Courtney grew to young manhood in the Amery area. At the age of 17 ½ years, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp. Because he was under age, a parent had to give their approval. He served from his enlistment in 1942 until 1946. He fought in Guam, the Mariana Islands, and the Invasion of Okinawa. He witnessed the surrender of Japanese forces in China in 1945. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserve until his honorable discharge as a Private 1st class in 1952. Courtney returned to Amery, and used his GI benefits to take flight training, and earn his pilot’s license. He continued to fly into his eighties, owning almost 80 planes over the years. In 1948, he married Phyllis Wiuff of Amery. Their marriage lasted 47 years until her death in 1995. They raised their family in St. Paul, and rural Stillwater, MN. He was an expert heavy equipment operator. Eventually he and Phyllis started their own business, Klondike Excavating, and ran that until they retired. They retired in Amery, building a new home. They travelled the country in their motorhome, went on fishing trips, and spent time with family. Courtney loved fast cars, Harley Davidsons, and his airplanes. He was an expert gardener, and he hunted and fished his whole life. A number of years after his wife’s death, Courtney and Imogene Curtis became friends and spent many happy days together. Courtney belonged to what has come to be called “the greatest generation”. He was frugal, hardworking, and an honest man. He always said, “A man’s word is his bond”, and if you shook his hand on a deal, you knew it would be honored.
Courtney was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Phyllis (Wiuff); his daughter, Karen; brother, James and sister, Eleanore. He is survived by his children, Keith, Dennis and Linda; his sister, Marcelline and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Amery cemetery. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and all who cared so well for him in his final days.
Burial will take place at the Amery cemetery. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and all who cared so well for him in his final days.
