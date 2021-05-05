Conrad Jake Riemenschneider, age 92 of River Falls, known affectionately as “Connie”, died on April 26, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in River Falls, WI. Conrad was born May 9, 1928 in Saint Paul MN to parents Jake and Helen (Albrecht) Riemenschneider. He grew up mostly around the River Falls area along with his four siblings: Harold, Dorothy, Lucille, and Milton. Conrad quit school after the 8th grade to help his father on the farm. He enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1948, and was stationed in Panama.
Conrad was united in marriage to Joanne Stanley in 1950. The couple settled in Michigan, and were blessed with four children. The couple later divorced, and Conrad would marry Beverly Brown Cowart in 1974. In early years, Connie drove truck and worked as a milk delivery driver. While in Michigan, he worked as a test driver for General Motors at their Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan. He often told others it was the best job he ever had! Connie was handy, and had built three of their homes. The family later moved to Wisconsin, and he drove truck for Indianhead Truck Lines from 1958 until his retirement in 1990. Connie was a great guy who had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to laugh, and take part in practical jokes. In retirement, he also loved to grow vegetables in his garden, and share them with others. He will be missed by many.
Conrad is survived by his four children, Deborah Anderson of Arkansaw, WI, Dennis (Tilly) Riemenschneider of River Falls, WI, Jane Lavonne (Ron) French of Oronoco, MN, and Jeri Carter of Hudson, WI; two step-sons, Terry Cowart and Tim Cowart, both of Texas; his sister, Lucille Anderson of Hudson, WI; brother-in-law, Norris Nicholson; as well as three generations of grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bev; former wife, Joanne Schlieker; his parents; and siblings, Harold (Betty) Riemenschneider, Dorothy Nicholson, and Milton (Lois) Riemenschneider.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Conrad Riemenschneider will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd Street in River Falls, WI. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Conrad’s final place of rest will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls, WI. 715-425-5644 www.oconnellbenedict.com
