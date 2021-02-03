Clara Lucille (Maxon) Gehrman, age 90, passed away January 25, 2021 in Amery, WI. Lucille was born in Fairchild, WI to Paul and Marjorie Maxon. At the age of five, Lucille’s family moved to Amery where her father Paul ran a barber shop. She graduated from Amery High School in 1948. Lucille attended Polk County Normal School and UW River Falls. She began her teaching career in a one room school near Turtle Lake then Clayton for three years. The last 29 years of her teaching career was in the St. Croix Falls School District. She retired from there in 1989. Lucille married her childhood friend and neighbor Lester Gehrman in 1951 at Our Saviors Lutheran in Amery. Together they built their first and only home in Amery. They enjoyed traveling through-out the US. and Europe. For many years, Lucille and Lester enjoyed dancing, golfing and attended high school sports. They had two daughters, Denise and Rene’. Lucille enjoyed doing sudoku, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was very active at Our Savior’s Lutheran with Sunday school, women’s organization, and choir (both singing and directing). Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family and friends. Lucille is survived by two daughters; Denise (Greg) Hoelscher of Amery, Rene’ (Jeff) Derosier of Clear Lake; Two grandsons Jarid (Lisa) Derosier and Matt (Sokun) Derosier; Great grandchildren Collin and Lacey. Also, step granddaughter Rachel (Andy) Bosscher and their children Christian, Alexandra and Ethan as well as brother Marv Maxon, sister in-laws JoAnn Gehrman and Joan Maxon. She is preceded in death by her husband Lester Gehrman, parents Paul and Marjorie Maxon, brother Bub Maxon, brothers in-law Marvin “Pete” (Florence) Gehrman, Vernon Gehrman, and sister in-law Kathy Maxon. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery with interment at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
