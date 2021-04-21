Cheryl “Cheri” Ann Kirk (Elkin)

Cheryl was a caring wife, mother, sister and friend. She passed away unexpectedly at Regions Hospital in St Paul MN on April 13th, 2021 at the age of 63. Even though her failing body took her away from this world she left behind her loving heart and a selfless gift of organ donation.
Cheryl was born to Irvin and Janet Elkin on June 21st 1957 in Amery, WI.
She graduated from Amery High school and attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College for healthcare. Much of her career was spent as a nursing assistant at St Mary’s Nursing Home in Highland Park. She also did home health care around St Paul MN where she lived for many years. Eventually life would bring her back to her hometown of Amery. She married Jerry Kirk and they resided in Amery and ultimately settled down in Clayton. She would regularly care for countless nieces, nephews, and family friends and had a passion for helping others. She enjoyed spending her free time with Jerry and especially liked their walks around the neighborhood, watching their favorite shows, and being in each other’s company.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father Irvin. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kirk of Clayton WI, her mother, Janet Elkin of Amery WI, and her son Joe Elkin of Chicago IL. She also leaves behind her 3 brothers; Eric (Pam) Elkin of Amery, Brian (Annette) Elkin of Amery, and Kent (Laura) Elkin of New Richmond. She had a special bond with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, brothers & sisters-in-law and close family friends.
We will celebrate Cheryl’s life with a memorial service at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI from 4-7pm on Wednesday April 21st, 2021
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
