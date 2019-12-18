Cheryl Ann Randklev, 73, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by her 2 daughters and husband Peter.
Cheryl was born on October 16, 1946 in Chetek, Wisconsin to Ben and Goldie (Davis) Jacobson. She was the oldest of four daughters. Cheryl graduated from Amery High School. While in high school she was active in the band and choir, making lifelong friendships. After graduation, Cheryl worked for Fabri-Tek, Medtronic, and retired from the Winona Public Schools. She was an active member of Central Lutheran Church, as well as enjoying book club and card club with her friends.
Cheryl and Peter were married on May 18, 1974 in Amery, WI. They spent 45 years together and built a wonderful life full of warmhearted memories.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Peter; daughters Jill (Eric) Vulcan and Jennifer (Jeff) Lothenbach; grandchildren Maddie, Andrew and Callie Vulcan, Mollie Callahan; sisters Mona (Tom) Johnson, Debbie (Ron) McCready, Tracy (Len) Engstrand, 6 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Cheryl cherished spending summers up north at the family cabin. While at her favorite place she enjoyed the serenity of the lake, grandkids swimming, laughing with friends and family and sharing time with Peter on the porch. She enjoyed conversations almost daily with her daughters and watching her grandkids school and sport activities. Cheryl was close to her 3 sisters and looked forward to vacations and visits with her sisters and her brothers-in-law. She also appreciated spending time with her dear friend Judy Woolcott. Cheryl always made time for others and unselfishly gave her love out where needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and niece Christina Engstrand.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19 at 12:00 p.m. with the visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Both will be held at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, Minnesota. A private burial will be held at the Amery Cemetery, Amery, Wisconsin.
