Charles Thomas Berry, born September 11, 1934 to Fred and Sarah (Miner) Berry, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Amery Hospital & Clinic at the age of 86.
He worked as a hired man on the Kuhl Farm at very young age. He worked many years for Harry Adams as a Transmission Mechanic. When he was in his thirties, he developed his own construction company. His sidekick was Bruce Schmidt. He volunteered a lot of his time when the Fall Festival has held every year. He set up food stands for the churches and drove the queen candidates from Amery in the parade, of course in a convertible.
He did volunteer work at a lot of church’s for roofs and expertise for steps, plus the Range Fire Department. He also was very generous to help widows whom showed him a lot of kindness with baked goods, which he loved very much. Tom retired in 2000.
Tom was united in marriage to Jackie Hennan in 1956. Children born to that union were Chuck (Janice) Berry, Julie (Les) Heiden, James (Tracy) Berry.
After 25 years, the marriage ended. Tom was united in marriage to Diane Breault in December 1983. From that union, Tom gained stepsons Sean (Lisa Adams) Lundgren, Pat (Chas) Edler Lundgren.
Tom had eight full siblings and eight half siblings. Surviving siblings are Dorothy Larsen of Milltown, WI, and Carol Jane of Denver, CO. Grandchildren: Angie Dalrymple, Allison Anderson, Phillip Berry, Bailey Adams, Alec Adams, Meaghan Zappa, Jenna Lundgren, Ashley Osley, Brandon Lyshadl, Nick Lyshadl, Anthony Berry (deceased), Michael, Wesley and Brook Adams. Great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Hunter and Colton Anderson, Sawyer Wicka, Blake, Kieran Dalrymple, Mylis, Avah and Maice Lyshadl, Ishiah Osley, Logan Graham.
Preceding him in death were Fred, Sarah Berry, fourteen siblings and spouses, and grandson Anthony Charles Berry.
Because of COVID, Tom Berry’s Celebration of Life will be outdoors at Amery’s North Park on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. Internment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
