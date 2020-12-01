Charles Ralph Siltberg, age 81 of Dresser, Wisconsin passed away on November 20, 2020 at the Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI.
He was born on December 27, 1938 in Amery to Ralph and Florence Siltberg and loved growing up on the farm and spending time with his animals. Charles met and married Anita Glenna in 1961. Charlie worked for Polk County for 32 years and helped his son whenever he could. He enjoyed trips with his grandsons, his dogs, riding his mule, and loved helping on the farm. As he grew older, his friends who would pick him up made it possible for him to have coffee time and make the rounds to St. Croix, Dresser and Wanderoos. Thank you everyone. In 2012, Charles was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease which caused him to spend 3 ½ years in a wheelchair.
Charles is survived by his wife, Anita, son Bruce (Kristine), grandsons, Grant, Nick and Jake (Amy) as well as other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Todd.
A Graveside Service and burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Sand Lake Cemetery in rural Dresser. Those who would like to attend the graveside service are welcome. The family understands those who aren’t comfortable attending due to COVID, and they would also like to thank those for their cards and calls. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
