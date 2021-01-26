Charles Louis LaBreche died peacefully on January 20, 2021 at the age of 77.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie of 33 years, sons Curtis (Tina), Keith (Wendy); step-children Scott (Mary), Chris, and Tracy (Bryan); grandchildren Maren, Paige, Jolee, Cami, Meghan and Siera; great grandsons Anthony and Adrian; great granddaughter Celia and brothers William (Jan) and Leonard (Rosemary).
Chuck was born in Minneapolis on September 8, 1943 to Louis and Betty LaBreche. He attended Henry High School and later joined the Army until he was honorable discharged. Chuck moved to Amery, WI in the summer of 1995 to start a simpler life after many years in the retail jewelry business, where he met Elsie. Chuck enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking and keeping busy with his hands creating or fixing things. He had a great life and will be missed. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services are pending at this time. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
