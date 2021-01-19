Charles Henry Pahr was born on May 22, 1927 to immigrants Charles and Louise (Sell) Pahr. He was raised in St. Paul, MN, where he attended Humboldt High School in his teen years. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he married and had four children, Tim, Nancy, Gary and Sandy. He drove truck for Phillips Petroleum Co. and then worked as a custodial engineer for the University of Minnesota South Campus. Following a divorce and retirement, Chuck relocated to Amery, WI, now over 30 years ago, where he decided he would enjoy life on the Apple River and fishing at his leisure.
He is survived by his son, Tim (Patti) Pahr and granddaughters Hannah and Greta; daughter Nancy (Tim) Russell and granddaughters Lydia Russell Holmquist (Seth) and great granddaughter Enid; granddaughters Bridget Russell and Kyleen Russell; daughter Sandy Merrell and grandson Garret Merrell and granddaughter Delci Merrell; his older sister Laverne and younger brother, Harold (Bud) as well as several nieces and nephews and special friend and companion, Lois Lovegren. His son Gary passed on July 20, 2016, leaving grandsons Sam and Joe Pahr and granddaughters Cari Pahr and Becky Pahr Akervik (Dan).
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 with burial at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
