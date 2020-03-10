Charles (Chuck) S. Martinson, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home in Osceola, WI.
Chuck was born the son of Arthur and Olga (Walby) Martinson on March 9, 1931 in Amery, WI. He grew up on his families’ farm near Amery, WI. Chuck met his future bride, Doris, at Pea Soup Days in Somerset, WI. He married Doris Jensen at Peace Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN on February 7, 1959. After their wedding, they returned to Wanderoos, WI where he worked at the Lumber Yard and farmed. In 1965, he graduated from a technical college with a degree in welding and started working at Bauer Welding and Sheet Metal Fabricating in Mounds View, MN. In 1966, Chuck, Doris and their family moved to North St. Paul and lived there until Chuck retired, and then returned to the Wanderoos area, where they lived until they moved into their current home in the Osceola area in October, 2019. Chuck’s hobbies included everything related to the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and yard work, cross country skiing and wood working. Most of all, Chuck enjoyed spending time and playing with all his grand kids. Chuck was notorious for his early morning phone calls. He just couldn’t understand why everyone did not start their day at 5 am. In preparation for their 50th wedding anniversary, Chuck and Doris began making wine. They continued to do so using almost everything that grew in their yard. Chuck was an avid Packer fan, but due to family pressure supported the Vikings, if they did not interfere with the Packer victories. Chuck attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Osceola, where he served on the Church Counsel, was an Usher and sang in the church choir.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Olga Martinson; brothers, Arden, Virgil, James and Eugene (Red); and grandson, Tyler Rau. Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 Years, Doris; daughters Jody (Al) Hubred, Jill (Tim) Rau; sons, Scott (Michelle), Eric, Philip (Michelle) Martinson; grandchildren, Jesse, Jacob (Susen), Travis, Melissa and Hunter Hubred; Courtney, Dakota and Logan Rau; Andrew (Kara) Martinson and Ashley (Victor) Villasana; Parker and Jack Martinson; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Don (Ida) Martinson; and 3 sisters, Marlene (Bill) Libby, Marcella (Wendell) Viebrock, Donna (Harry) Andersen.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI from 4 to 7 pm as well as the hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Osceola following the service.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.