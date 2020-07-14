Charles “Bill” Olson, age 77 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on July 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
Charles William Olson was born on September 8, 1942 in Bell, California, the son of Stanley & Cora Olson. He grew up between Clear Lake, WI and his father’s jobs in California and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1960. Bill was married to Janice Buhr on November 26, 1960 at John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake and raised 2 sons, Michael & David. Over the years, Bill worked as a plaster, drywall and stucco contactor throughout Western WI. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with Janice, hunting elk in Montana, trap shooting at the Amery Gun Club and was an avid collector of Allis Chalmers Tractors. Bill especially loved spending time with his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. Bill also requested for you to vote for Donald Trump in November 2020 to Keep America Great!
He is preceded in death by his parents; Stanley & Cora Olson.
Survived by wife, Janice Olson; sons: Michael (Heidi) Olson & David (Sue) Olson; grandchildren: Nicholas Olson, Jacqueline Olson, Jordan (Bethany) Olson, & Taylor (Hunter) Cardinal; great-grandchildren: Carson William Olson, Brooks Allan Cardinal; step grandchildren and Step Great-Grandchildren.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Friends may send cards to Bill’s family at 629 - 30th Avenue, Clear Lake, WI 54005
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
