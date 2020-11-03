Carolyn Louise Lumsden was born to Fred and Iola (Crandell) Fischer on July 28, 1939. She grew up in Daniels Township, just north of Mud Hen Lake. In the summer of 1957, she was baptized in the Christian faith.
Preceded her in death were her husband Gary Keith Lumsden, her parents, her daughter, and brother Duane.
Carolyn graduated in 1958 from the Siren High School. During the summers of 1957 and 1958, she worked at the Ben Franklin Store in North Chicago. After graduating from high school, she worked for three years at West Publishing in Saint Paul as a proof reader.
Carolyn married the love of her life, Gary Lumsden on December 10, 1960 at the Mission Covenant Church in Star Prairie. Carolyn met Gary when she was in high school roller skating in Frederic. Moving to his family farm in St. Croix Falls, she joined Gary with all types of farm work. During her first year of marriage, she wrote “ An Indispensable Guide for New Farm Wives.” Carolyn gave birth to a baby girl named Melonie Paj, on November 26, 1961. Tragically, baby Melonie passed away the following year on March 24, 1962. In 1972, Carolyn and Gary bought the farm South of Deer Lake in Rural Dresser where they farmed and produced milk. They dearly loved their farm dogs named Bo, Dingo, Max, and Markee. Carolyn loved having company and cooking for them. Many friends spent hours around her kitchen table.
Carolyn loved to write. Her recipe column in the Amery Free Press was printed for over 26 years. She wrote many poems, stories, and essays that were published in magazines, books, and newspapers. Carolyn loved to read and research many topics. Carolyn completed extensive research into the history and genealogy on all sides of her and Gary’s family trees. She spent hours at her computer emailing her relatives and friends. Carolyn had a lifetime pen pal from Australia named Helen that she corresponded with for over 60 years.
In the early and mid 1980’s when the farm crisis was severe, she was active in the national and Wisconsin farm women’s groups. She worked diligently for the farmer’s cause for fair price. Carolyn loved to garden and can her produce. Feeding and watching the birds was a hobby she shared with Gary.
When Carolyn and Gary retired from farming in the fall of 2001, they closed the barn doors and starting traveling the following day. Together (and sometimes with her parents) they traveled to many areas in the U.S. and Canada.
Carolyn was generous, kind, caring, and had an amazing sense of humor. She made us feel loved. We will all miss her so very much. How blessed we were to have known her. We are at peace knowing she is in heaven with her husband Gary.
Carolyn was laid to rest on October 16, 2020 besides her beloved husband Gary and next to her parents at the Lewis Cemetery, Lewis, Wisconsin.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Centuria, WI was entrusted with arrangements.
