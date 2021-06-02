Caroline Selma Kjeseth, age 76, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 6, 1945 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Andrew & Alitha (Baldwin) Hendricks. Caroline married the love of her life Wayne Kjeseth 58 years ago. He survives.
Caroline always enjoyed being in the country where she was able to plant a garden and spend quality time with all types of “critters”, including the beef cattle with their baby calves. She also enjoyed making crafts especially the yarn from the Alpacas to make wonderful scarfs. Caroline was a great cook, the family will especially miss her homemade cakes. She had a heart of gold and was very family oriented. She will be dearly missed.
Caroline leaves behind her husband: Wayne, son: Dave, granddaughter: Hope, 3 great grandchildren, many other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home from 4PM to 7PM.
