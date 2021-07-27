Carola (Palmberg) Bratt, age 91 of Minneapolis passed away on July 17, 2021 at the family lake retreat near Amery, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ethel Palmberg, and brothers Jon and Paul Palmberg, she is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter (Wally) Bratt; sons Jonathan Bratt (Karen) and Stanley Bratt (Teri); siblings Evangeline Bratt and Carl, Harold, and Dale Palmberg; granddaughters Anika Bratt (fiance Ross), Annalise Walsh (Connor), and Johnna Bratt (Josh); and three great-grandsons. As the oldest of seven children raised on a farm during the Depression, Carola learned at an early age to cook and tend to others, and continued this practice throughout her life, caring for both her mother and mother-in-law in their final years. Carola was a voracious reader of poetry, social commentary, and fiction, especially mysteries, and was a skilled writer. She completed her Master's and advanced PhD work in American Studies at the University of Minnesota, and particularly loved teaching undergraduate courses. Carola involved herself thoroughly in her South Minneapolis community and church, and Amery lake retreat. She had a deep love of family and friends, the farm-to-table food of her roots, and novel ideas. A private memorial and burial are planned. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
