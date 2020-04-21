Carl Allen Paulson, age 82 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI where he had been a resident since December 2019.
Carl Allen Paulson was born on January 28, 1938 in Clayton Township, WI son of Newell & Hertha (Efverstedt) Paulson. Carl was the 5th of 6 sons. He grew up in Clayton Township, was baptized at West Clayton Mission church and attended West Clayton Country School. As a young boy Carl worked on the family farm. Carl played basketball and football and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956 and continued to work on the family dairy farm.
Carl married his high school sweetheart Ethel D. Olson on June 1, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, WI. Carl and Ethel were Owner/Operators of a farm 5 miles North of Clear Lake, WI from 1960 to 2002. During that time together they raised three children: Clark Alan, Terry Lee, and Kent Steven. Along with raising three children they helped raise 11 foster children. Carl and Ethel retired, sold the farm. and moved to their new house on some of the farm acreage in 2002. In 2016 they sold their house and moved to Ridgeview Apartments in Clear Lake, where Carl did lawn care for the housing for a couple of years. Through the years in Carl’s spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and landscaping. Carl Loved his family and was so proud of each and every one. His joy was to see his family and he prayed for his family as he would read the Bible often.
Carl’s love for the Lord was number One. His faith was strong and he was content with whatever life had in store for him. God was truly with Carl when he passed away as none of the family could be with him in this time of the pandemic. Carl’s saying was “It could be Better, but it could be Worse” or “It Is What It Is!”
Carl was an active member of the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. Carl also sang with his Brothers for various gatherings. Carl will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Carl’s family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor, The Ridgeview Apartments, United Covenant Church, Friends and Relatives for their prayers and loving thoughts.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Newell & Hertha Paulson; grandson, Ryan Grosskreutz; brothers, Ivan & Ervin Paulson ; father and mother in law, Henry & Myrtle (Wienke) Olson; brother and sisters in law, Arvid Olson, Marlys & Marilyn Olson.
He is survived by wife, Ethel Paulson of Clear Lake, WI; son and daughter, Clark (Roxanne) Paulson of Clear Lake, WI, Terry Kahl of Chetek, WI, Kent (Dottie) Paulson - Cleveland, ND; grandchildren, Jessica (Nathan) Rada, Samantha (Brock) Zemke, Christopher Grosskreutz, Sean Grosskreutz, Chase (Ali) Kahl, Zachery Kahl, Jakob Paulson and Brett Paulson; great-grandchildren, Gavin Nelson, Reece Rada, Kaylee Zemke, Lacey Zemke, Athena Grosskreutz, Ashlyn Grosskreutz and Ryan Grosskreutz; brothers, Alvin (Phyllis) Paulson, Donald (Phyllis) Paulson and Loren (Lynda) Paulson; in-laws, Muriel Paulson and David Olson; and many relatives, family and friends.
There will be a Memorial Service at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI at a later date with Interment at the Swedish Congregational Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
