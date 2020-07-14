Carl A. Paulson, age 82 of Clear Lake, passed away April 13, 2020.
Funeral service is Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. Visitation is 1 hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Swedish Congregational Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.