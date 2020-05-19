Candis Sue Creekmore, 63, of Cumberland, formally Amery died, May 8, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 23, 1956 in Mishawaka, IN to Robert L. and Patsy (Schafer) Pletcher. She was married in Lehi, Utah on March 4, 1993 to Terry Creekmore.
Candi was a beautifully feisty woman, who loved to make people laugh. She loved sitting in the warm sunshine fishing, to play pranks on family and friends, playing Keno, and her dogs: Lil’ Bit, Chewy, and Cujo.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; children: Misty Hysel, Trent Creekmore, Korey Terry, Davey Mitchell, and Corey Mitchell; siblings: Debbie (Lee) Tucker, Robbie Pletcher, Kelly (Ken) Brewer, Matthew Pletcher, and Mark (Sue) Pletcher; many grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pat Pletcher.
