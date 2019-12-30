Buddy U. Carlson, age 92, of Deer Park, WI died at his home due to continued health issues on Friday, Dec 20, 2019.
Buddy was born July 9, 1927 in Georgetown Township, WI. He was the first son to Edward and Effie (Mann) Carlson. He grew up in the Georgetown area going to the country school up to the eighth grade. Buddy was drafted into the army and served in Germany where he met the love of his life. He married Barbara Neidermeyer at Georgetown Lutheran Church on April 7, 1956. They relocated to St Paul, MN where they worked at Seeley Mattress Company and soon were gifted with four children. They moved to Deer Park, WI in the summer of 1968. There they settled into the farm life. Bud also worked as a truck driver for many years for Super Locker in Amery. After he left Super Locker he drove truck for other businesses including Ness Trucking.
Bud loved his family and horses and often gave sleigh rides and hay rides. He could fix anything. He taught all of his kids that same curiosity, as well as the love of the country and animals.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Effie Carlson, his siblings, Edna (Clayton) White, Evelyn (Ed) Foster, Irma (Howard) Larsen, Gene Carlson, Glen Carlson and infant brother, Morris. Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara (Neidermeyer) Carlson, his children, Cindy (Roger) Gleason, Kathy Carlson, Marty (Jill) Carlson and Marlene (Bob/RJ) Johnson as well as his sister, Helen (Jim) Rostad and sisters-in-law Gloria (Gene) Carlson and Joan (Glen) Carlson. He left behind grandchildren including Forrest (Mandi) Gleason, Sara Gleason, Samantha (Paul) Riniker, Melissa (Matthew) Wahl, Courtney (Carl) Alvermann, Tyler (Lily Elmer) Carlson, Tanner Carlson, Brandon Johnson and Amy (Andrew) Stender (Johnson). His great grandchildren include Gadge Traynor, Bailey Alvermann, Devin Alvermann, Kaidence Gleason, Sterling Alvermann, Rylan Gleason and Hartley Gleason. He has also both mourned and leaves behind members of Barb’s family who remain in Germany, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will held at 1 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Georgetown Lutheran Church outside Balsam Lake with Pastor Diane House officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the Church. Military Honors will be held after the service.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
