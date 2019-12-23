Buddy Carlson, age 92 of Deer Park, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home in rural Deer Park.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Georgetown Lutheran Church in Georgetown Township. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for Buddy Carlson will be 1 hour prior to services at the church.
For further information and to sign on line guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements are being made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
