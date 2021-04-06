Brian H. Bolter, age 80, died on April 3, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born on December 31, 1940 to Harold & Dorothy (Jurgalonis) Bolter in Milwaukee.
Brian proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He loved to collect and work on old cars. Brian belonged to the Minnesota Street Rod organization and was a life-long member of the V.F.W. in Amery. He will be dearly missed.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Mary, son Steve (Deb) Bolter, many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Service will be 11AM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home. Burial will be in Amery Cemetery immediately following services at the funeral home. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
