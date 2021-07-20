Brian A. Jeske, age 64 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2021 at his home.
Brian Alvin Jeske was born on November 6, 1956 in Cumberland, WI the son of Reinhard and Marlys (Groehler) Jeske. He grew up in the Turtle Lake, Clear Lake, Clayton area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1975. Over the years Brian worked various jobs in and around Polk and Barron County. He spent time working in Nevada and Idaho and for the past few years worked on the Harry Mewes farm in Clayton. He had been living in Clear Lake since 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Reinhard and Marlys Jeske; brothers, Greg and Wayne Jeske; and sister, Denise Jeske.
Brian is survived by his brothers and sister, Jeff Jeske - Hudson, FL; Cheryl (Jack) Yager - Clayton, WI; Clayton Jeske - Clear Lake, WI; Kim Jeske - Mesa, AZ; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
There will be a private family interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake at a later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
