Bradley A. Berg, age 72, died Monday, June 21st, 2021 at Legacy Ridge of Alpharetta in Alpharetta, GA. He was born April 28th, 1949 to Olaf & Ardys (Christianson) Berg at Rice Lake, WI. He was raised in Dallas, WI and attended school at Barron where he graduated in 1967. He was an outstanding athlete throughout high school, participating in football, basketball & track. He later attended UW-River Falls, playing in the basketball program there & graduating in 1971. He began his career with Minnesota Fabrics in Detroit, MI. Eventually his path led to Tupelo, MS where he was employed with Hancock Fabrics in 1990. Since his retirement in 2008, he has split his time between Amery, WI & Springhill, FL. He enjoyed his time golfing with his brothers & friends.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son: Michael Berg of Nashville, TN, daughter: Samantha Dinges (Ken Elder) of Duluth, GA, grandchildren: Tyler & Henry Dinges, brothers: Mark (Dianne) Berg & Bryan (Sherri) Berg, all of Amery, sister: Carolyn (Dewy) Wetherby of Minneapolis, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28th at Dallas Lutheran Church in Dallas, WI with Rev. John Holt officiating & interment following in the Dallas Cemetery. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
