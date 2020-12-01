Family & friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bonnie Lea Rushfeldt, who passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27th, 2020. No funeral or visitation will be held, however a memorial video will be viewable online at www.williamsonwhite.com. Interment will be private.
Bonnie was born & raised in Oswego, NY. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Miami in 1984. After working thirteen years at Florida Power and Light in Miami, Florida, Bonnie married her husband James Leonard Rushfeldt on April 5, 1986. James and Bonnie have three children whom they raised together on their family farm in Dresser, Wisconsin. Bonnie’s interests and hobbies included traveling by train, studying genealogy, writing children’s stories, and spending time with her grandchildren. Destinations which Bonnie particularly enjoyed touring include Florence, Italy, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Kyoto, Japan. Domestic destinations which Bonnie enjoyed visiting include San Diego, California and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents George William Chillson and Joan Theresa Chillson (Flohr).
She is survived by her husband, James Leonard Rushfeldt, her three daughters, Heather Ann Rushfeldt, Sarah Elisabeth Raveling (Randy), and Molly Jane Shaw (Timothy), and grandchildren Aletheia Sophia Gladys Shaw and Aiden Timothy Etienne Shaw.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
